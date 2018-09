Meanwhile Timothy Cole was charged in connection with Carlis Blatch’s murder!



Nassau – Word coming down from the Cabinet Officer directly to BP is informing us that ADC Inspector Carlis Black’s funeral will be held at Joe Farrington Road Auditorium on Wednesday 26th September 2018.

Meanwhile his accused killer Timothy Cole – the daughter’s boyfriend of an FNM MP – was arraigned this afternoon in the magistrate court with a whole gang of officers.

