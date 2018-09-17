Bahamas Press believes robbers are moving to the family islands…

Islanders are being encouraged to administer their SWIFT JUSTICE CRIME POLICY!!!



Exuma – Police are confirming some crime incidents in Exuma and here in this report just yesterday another robbery is being reported.

We can confirm that shortly after 3:00pm Sunday, 16th September, 2018 two men armed with firearms entered a residence at Bahama Sound #11, west of George Town, held residents at bay and robbed them of cell phones and other items before getting into a white vehicle and making good their escape.

The peace and quiet of the islands are being disrupted by criminals. BP now advises islanders to administer their SWIFT JUSTICE POLICY AND ISLANDERS DO BEST! BREAK DA BACK OF CRIME!

POLICE INVESTIGATES OVERNIGHT ARMED ROBBERIES –NEW PROVIDENCE

In the first incident, according to reports, shortly before 9:00pm, Sunday, 16th September, 2018 two men armed with firearms, entered a pharmacy located near Baillou Hill Road and Carmichael Road, held an employee at bay and robbed the establishment of cash, before making good their escape into a nearby residential community.

In the second incident, according to reports, shortly before 10:00pm, a silver Nissan vehicle pulled up to the service window of a fast food restaurant on Princes Charles Drive.

The Driver produced a shot gun, held an employee at bay and robbed the establishment of cash before speeding away.

Investigations are ongoing.