Danielle Simone Grant crowned Miss Bahamas 2018

Bahamas Crowed a REAL BAHAMIAN QUEEN LAST NIGHT AS MISS BAHAMAS!



Nassau – Danielle Simone Grant was crowned the new Miss Universe Bahamas last night at the Atlantis Theatre. Danielle is a graduate of Queen’s College and has studied Business and Administration at Johnson and Wales.

Twelve young ladies vied for the title of Miss Bahamas Universe and a $70,000 prize package.

In just three months from now Danielle will contest the Miss Universe Pageant scheduled to be held on December 17, 2018, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Danielle Grant is the daughter of world famous BahaMen’s drummer Colyn Moe Grant.

We at BP congratulate her!