Two dead one BP records as homicide #72

Nassau – Now in the past 24-hour police have found two bodies in separate places but they have not confirmed much details other than to say that the deaths were suspicious.

BP confirms one of the incidents as homicide #72 and well the other we cannot truly say. But here is what we know.

On Sunday in the first incident, according to reports, shortly after 9:00am, Police were called to a bushy area off the Eastwest Highway, where the skeletal remains of a human were found. Police say they ga await an autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death. We hope they confirm their findings. We are actually awaiting the autopsy reports on another seven similar incidents.

In the second incident here is the unreported homicide. Shortly after 5:00pm, Police officers were called to a home on Bailey Drive, Coral Harbour, where the body of an elderly male was found with visible injuries.

Paramedics were called to the scene but were unable to revive the male, who was later pronounced dead. What happened inside that home is being kept quiet and we don’t know why. Just like how the boy who caused the death of four women who cannot be charged. These are really hush hush times!

We report yinner decide!