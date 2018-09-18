Sculptor/artist Stephen Burrows has passed



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of sculptor/artist Stephen Burrows today.

He was the unsung hero who created the unique steel creatures that decorate four different islands of The Bahamas namely: Exuma, San Salvador, Abaco and Nassau.

Mr. Burrows’ creations of the conch shell, rooster, pigeon and flamingo, among others, that graced the highways around the islands and brought elegant beauty.

Bahamas Press thanks God for his contributions to our development, which inspired a generation of talented new artists. Tonight, as we pray for his family who now mourn his passing, we pray for his soul. May he rest in peace.

We report yinner decide!