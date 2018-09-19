Doctors sickout and strike at PMH today and they want Sands and Minnis gone!

Doctors say enough is enough with the Minnis Government AUSTERITY TAX POLICIES!

Nassau – Doctors protested today at the Princess Margaret Hospital warning of serious infractions in reference to their agreements and conditions at the hospital.

BP reported a few days ago how nurses also warned about these serious conditions and the unhealthy state they are forced to operate under.

What transpired today is shocking! Shocking because doctors told us both PM Minnis and Duane Sands are no good for the health of the country!

BP will follow these developments.

We report yinner decide!

