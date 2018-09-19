Olympian Shaunae Miller-Uibo calls on PM Minnis and again Sports Minister Lanisha Rolle BOYCOTT’s Queen Shaunae’s visit !

Lanisha Rolle Boycotts Queen Shaunae visit with PM!



NASSAU, The Bahamas – Bahamas Olympic 400-Metre Gold Medal Winner Shaunae Miller-Uibo paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert A. Minnis today at Cabinet Office, Churchill Building, downtown. Shaunae is pictured greeting the Prime Minister.

She also had the opportunity to meet members of the Cabinet after her courtesy call, and is pictured seated next the the Prime Minister and her husband, Maicel Uibo, along with her mother and father, Mabelene and Shaun Miller, surrounded by the members of the Cabinet. (BIS Photos/Yontalay Bowe)