Governor General’s Former Aide-de-Camp Honoured in a Moment of Silence

1
115

Governor General’s Former Aide-de-Camp Honoured in a Moment of Silence.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Award winners, guests, staff, members of the armed forces and Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Marguerite Pindling, Chancellor and Governor General, honoured the life of slain Inspector Carlis Blatch, former Aide-de-Camp to the Governor General, with a moment of silence during a Queen’s Honours Investiture on Thursday, September 20, 2018.

Inspector Blatch was fatally wounded Wednesday, September 12, 2018, the eve of the day that the Investiture ceremony was originally scheduled to take place.

In her welcome to Government House, Mount Fitzwilliam, Permanent Secretary to the Office of the Governor General, Anita Beneby said Inspector Blatch was “an integral part” of all state functions at Government House.

“His presence is missed and his role is not easily filled. We pause here, in a moment of silence to pay respects to the memory of Inspector Blatch, aide par excellence, colleague and friend,” she said.

A memorial has been placed for the former Aide-de-Camp in front of the administrative office of Government House.

Receiving the British Empire Medal at the Investiture were Captain Vernon Ritchie and Mr. Bennett Minnis for dedicated public, business and community service.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • F S

    Dame Pindling is a hypocrite that should be hung, that brave dedicated man who guarded her is dead because of her’s and her deceased husband’s greed and corruption. They owe these kids killing themselves in their 20’s a future, an education, a clean environment; God almighty, you don’t give anything to look forward to and stupidly ask why there is so much crime. And since you have thrown them out of society but still make them pay tax for nothing to you, now they have risen against. They have formed a criminal family that not only comforts them from your oppression, but will also die for them; death to them is like a walk in the park. The fact that his man was killed in board day light, at a school, in front of the daughter as the killers yelled ” Fuck the Police”, is just the beginning of whats to come. They watch you voted into office a poor man and than you come out a rich man, but their lives stay the same in the Majority Segregated Rule ghetto. I being the half Sicilian I am is rooting for them, it is your own evil agenda that created them, my money is all in on their side. Why you may ask, because you greedy corrupt fucks deserve it; their going to slaughter your ass.