Haitian vessels still moving drugs and people through the Bahamas….another vessel intercepted on Great Inagua…

ILLEGAL DRUGS RECOVERED, 10 ADULT MALES AND 3 FEMALES IN CUSTODY



Nassau – BP is reporting that according to reports around 2:00am, Friday, 21st September, 2018, a joint drug operation conducted by Officers from Drug Enforcement Unit, Marine Support Unit and assisted by US Law Enforcement Officers, boarded a Haitian vessel in the harbor at Great Inagua, conducted a search of the and recovered nine (9) packages of suspected cocaine.

Ten (10) adult males and a three (3) females were taken into custody and are expected to be arraigned before Magistrate Court next week.

Weight of the drugs: 19.8 pounds

Estimate Value: $135,000.00