POLICE INVESTIGATES OVERNIGHT TRAFFIC FATALITY



Nassau – Police in New Providence are investigating a traffic accident which has left an adult male dead, Friday, 21st September, 2018.

According to reports, shortly after 11:00pm, a male was attempting to cross Tonique Williams Darling Highway in the vicinity of business establishment, when he was struck by a red Suzuki car, which was traveling in the

east bound lane. The driver of the vehicle declined to remain at the scene. Paramedics were called to the scene, attempted to revive the victim but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from the RBPF Traffic Department are investigating.