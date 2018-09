Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Dr. Wendy Stuart who lost her long battle over the weekend. Her fledging dentistry practice was abruptly interrupted after she fell ill a few years ago.

Dr. Stuart was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2009 – a rare and incurable progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord, preventing mobility and eventually leading to death.

She was 52 years-old.

