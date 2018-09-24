PM MInnis makes friends with Zimbabwe new President!



New York – Prime Minister Hon. Hubert Minnis is in New York today for the Nelson Mandela PEACE SUMMIT at the UNITED NATIONS.

The meeting of world leaders is a conclave focusing on Global Peace in honour of the centenary of Nelson Mandela’s birth.

The PM quickly found friends with newly elected President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa.

President Mnaggagwa succeed former President Robert Mugabe. The PM is travelling with a 20 member delegation with still no accounting from previous travels!

We report yinner decide!