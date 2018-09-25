The remains of homicide victim Mario Sawyer were found along a beach in Crossing Rocks Abaco…

The people who murdered this man Mario Sawyer back on September 9th outside a club are somewhere walking around the place. Someone must know something and should supply information on this homicide #73.



Abaco – We are learning that Police, around 6:00 p.m. Monday evening, were combing the beachy area in Crossing Rock when they came across the remains of a male believed to be that victim shot sometime ago in Abaco.

You would recall how Islanders reported a shooting incident outside a club on September 9, where both the killer and his victim apparently went missing following the incident.

The body of Mario Sawyer never showed up at the clinic and he and his killer both vanished. At the time, Abaco police stopped answering calls and, well, we could not classify the incident as a homicide because we did not have a body – but a missing person. Today we can confirm the body found is indeed that of Mario Sawyer and it is being transported to the capital for further investigations.

The alleged killer has still not been found and police are indeed looking for the suspect[s] involved. This latest homicide is the 73rd for the year.

We report yinner decide!