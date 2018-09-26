Long Island businessman is the country’s latest traffic fatality victim…



Buckleys, Long Island – Bahamas Press is reporting another traffic fatality this afternoon this time in the quiet community of Long Island.

We can report Marcel Turnquest aka MICE is the victim in this latest incident.

Turnquest was traveling on the island when he lost control of his vehicle which flipped several times before crashing upside down. He died on the scene.

Turnquest operated and work at his own South Long Island Sports Bar Restaurant and Grill.

Tonight we pray for his family and that his soul rest in peace.

We report yinner decide!