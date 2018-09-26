President Belinda Wilson has been suspended from the BUT!

Watch the ripoff of limited UNION FUNDS when this latest development goes to courts! Educators should protect their funds!!!



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting President of the Bahamas Union of Teachers Belinda WIlson has been suspended as President for two months beginning October 1st to December 1st 2018.

Sources deep in the BUT have also advised that the Executive Board of the Union has also suspended the following persons: BUT treasurer Lorraine Knowles, Secretary General John Musgrove, and Trustee Mizpah Munroe.

Bahamas Press warns educators to watch how their UNION DUES will now be fleeced in another wasted legal battle.

We report yinner decide!