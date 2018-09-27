Algernon Cargill has been half a million dollars in separation from NIB by Minnis Government!



Nassau – Bahamas Press is learning that the Central Bank of the Bahamas has not further advanced the appointee for the Managing Director’s post at the Bank of the Bahamas to Algernon Cargill. No reasons were given why.

Cargill was PM Minnis’ top pick for the post, but a bad history and reporting by Bahamas Press has stopped that appointment.

BP is learning former NIB Director and UB professor Algernon Cargill, was recently paid a $500,000 [half a million dollar] by approval of the Cabinet in a settlement for his separation at the NIB. But he was sacked for cause – so why is he being paid all this public money?

BP is confirming Ken Brathwaite has been awarded the top post as Managing Director of BOB effective September 1, 2018.

BP gats plenty work to do.

We report yinner decide!