Persons taken into custody for drugs…

DANGEROUS DRUGS RECOVERED, 3 ADULT MALES AND 1 FEMALE IN CUSTODY



Nassau – The dedicated efforts of the men and women of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, along with the assistance of members of the public has led to a quantity of dangerous drugs being recovered from the streets of New Providence. In two separate incidents on Thursday 27th September 2018.

In the first incident, according to reports, shortly before 10:00am on Thursday 27th September 2018, Drug Enforcement Unit Officers, conducted a search of a residence at Hospital Lane and recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana. Two males and a female were taken into custody and are expected to be arraigned before Magistrate Court next week.

Weight: 3.2lbs

Value: $4,000.00

In the second incident, shortly before 9:00pm on Thursday 27th September 2018, Eastern Division Officers conducted a search of a residence at Twynam Heights and recovered six (61) packages of suspected marijuana. An adult male was taken into custody and is expected to be arraigned before Magistrate Court next

week.

Weight: 283lbs

Value: $283,000.00