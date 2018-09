New York – Catholic Archbishop of Nassau, Most Rev. Patrick Pinder, is in New York City today at St Patrick’s Cathedral, where he will be awarded a papal knighthood from Pope Francis at the hands of Cardinal Edmund OBrien.

He is receiving the Order of The Holy Sepulcher. The Holy Sepulchre is the name given to the tomb of Jesus.

He will be called Archbishop Sir Patrick Pinder.

