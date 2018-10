NASSAU, The Bahamas — Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Eta Psi Omega Chapter, and International President, Tennessee State University President Dr. Glenda Glover, paid a courtesy call on Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Marguerite Pindling (seated centre) on Friday September 28, 2018, in the Drawing Room of Government House. (BIS Photos/Derek Smith).