Cashier shot in leg during robbery at Chances Freeport this morning…



Freeport – Bahamas Press now has the photo of that beautiful Chances webshop cashier on Grand Bahama who was shot early this morning following a robbery at the number house.

The young employee was behind the cage when an armed man made entry into the establishment and shot the victim in the leg. She was taken to the Rand Memorial hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not life threatening.

Police have not announced details of the robbery nor have provided BP social media with any footage of the incident.

The robber made good his escape with an undisclosed amount of cash.

