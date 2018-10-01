Hubert Ingraham should be jailed for treason when we examine this sale of BTC!

WHERE IS THE ANTI-CORRUPTION UNIT WHEN YA NEED DEM? THIS IS CORRUPTION! SOME 737 Bahamians at BTC have lost their jobs and the downsizing continues THANKS TO THE FNM!!!



Nassau – It was under the Ingraham Administration back in 2011 when BTC was sold to Cable and Wireless [CWC] for just 210 Million.

In the deal the Bahamian people assumed the cost of paying the pensions of employees valued at the time of over $100m.

Since that sale by Ingraham, more than 737 Bahamians at BTC have lost their jobs and the downsizing continues. Look at what we have come to because of Ingraham’s bad deal – he should be charged with wicked political treason! Against ya own people!

In 2015 CWC sold itself to Liberty Global for $7.4 billion. On the sale books BTC was placed at a resale value at $1.3 BILLION! TEN TIMES THE VALUE INGRAHAM GAVE OUR ASSET AWAY FOR!

Hubert Ingraham should have nothing to say in our business! He should be tried for treason!

We report yinner decide!