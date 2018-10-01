Man jumped into a Grand Bahama canal and never resurfaced…witnesses tell police!

BP is following an apparent drowning on Grand Bahama…



Grand Bahama – Bahamas Press is following reports of another drowning on Grand Bahama which occurred on Sunday 30th September 2018 shortly after 1:00pm.

We can tell you police were called to Silver Palm Street, where it was reported that a group of persons were at that location, when a male jumped into the canal.

After some time when the male did not resurface, another male went into water and retrieved him. CPR was administered, however the male never regained consciousness.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Was he pushed? Was he drunk? Was he injured before getting into the water? These are questions that must be answered following an autopsy.

