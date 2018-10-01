Two males in that Prince Charles Bank robbery last week will be charged this afternoon…



Nassau – Police are updating us on arraignments this afternoon in the Magistrate Court.

Police say at 2 pm today a 20-year-old male suspect will be arraigned before court for numerous counts of armed robbery. Those incidents are alleged to have occurred throughout New Providence between April and September 2018.

Additionally, two adult male suspects one a 32-year-old and another a 23-year-old will be arraigned on armed related charges in relation to the matter at The Royal Bank of Canada Prince Charles Branch.

Finally, a 38-year-old male is expected to be charged with an armed robbery incident.

Police catching dem and the courts granting bail! WHAT IS THIS?

Bahamas Press is reporting the number house Chance in Freeport was just robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash. During the robbery an employee was shot in the leg.

