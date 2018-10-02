While education enters critical care Lloyd Sleeps!



Nassau – After firing all those scores of those 52-week workers in the classrooms for “Sleeping” and failing to work according to Minister Lloyd look what he is now doing?

OUT LIKE A LIGHT! While he on the job and teachers are not being paid – Lloyd SLEEPS!

While lunch vendors waiting on their funds – Lloyd SLEEPS!

While school bus drivers are protesting for lack of payment and now the students cussing for teachers – Lloyd SLEEPS!

And get this silent Belinda Got suspended. WHAT A TIME! WHAT IN DA HELL IS DIS?!

We report yinner decide!