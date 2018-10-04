St. Andrew’s International School Wins Top National Arts Festival Award



NASSAU, The Bahamas – The St. Andrew’s International School achieved the Governor General’s Award at the 59th Annual E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival Awards Ceremony and Honours Concert, on September 27, 2018, in the Grand Ballroom of Grand Hyatt, Baha Mar.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Lanisha Rolle, Acting Permanent Secretary Rhoda Jackson, Director of Culture Rowena Poitier-Sutherland, Senior Cultural Officer with responsibility for the Festival Sonovia Pierre, Senior Youth Officer John Darville, Director of the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas Amanda Coulson, and other culture and youth stakeholders joined the audience of about 700 persons in attendance, enjoying performances from various disciplines.

According to Ms. Pierre, approximately 5,500 students from 25 islands and cays took part in the recent Festival.

Along with St. Andrew’s, students and teachers earned a number of other special awards. Those winning for Grand Bahama received their awards at a ceremony prior.

In the area of Music, The Pauline Glasby Award for Most Outstanding Music Vocal went Jermia Munroe; The Meta Davis-Cumberbatch Award for Most Outstanding Music Instrumental went to C.V Bethel Senior High Concert Band; The Kayla Lockhart-Edwards Award for Most Outstanding Director Music (Primary) went to Rashad Cunningham of E. P. Roberts Primary School; and The Cleophas R. E. Adderley Award for Most Outstanding Director Music (Senior) went to Shaquita Stubbs and Keith Saunders of St. George’s Sr. High School, Grand Bahama.

In the area of Drama, The Winston Saunders Award for Most Outstanding Drama Student went to Ajhonae Wildgoose, of Grand Bahama; The Keva Cartwright Award for Most Improved School in Drama went to Gregory Town Primary, Gregory Town, Eleuthera; The James Catalyn Award for Most Outstanding Director (Drama) went to Laurie-anne Wilchcombe, of Gregory Town, Eleuthera; and the Dr. Nicolette Bethel Award for Most Outstanding School went to Bartlett Hill Primary School, Grand Bahama.

In the area of Dance, the Hubert Farrington Award for Most Outstanding Student went to Charlotte Nevins of St. Andrew’s International School, New Providence; The Shirley Hall-Bass Award for Most Outstanding School went to St. Andrews International School; and The Alex Zybine Award for Most Outstanding Choreographer went to Erica Weir of Walter Parker Primary, Grand Bahama.

In the area of Art, the Brent Malone Award for Most Outstanding Primary Student went to Timberley Morley, Tarpum Bay Primary, Eleuthera; the Brent Malone Award for Most Outstanding Senior Student went to Raquel Albury, of Agape Christian Academy, Marsh Harbour, Abaco; the Sandra Illingworth Award for Most Outstanding School went Rock Sound Primary School; Jackson Burnside Award for Most Outstanding Individual Work went to Natandra Lewis, a Community entrant for Grand Bahama; and the Kendal Hanna Award for Most Imaginative Work went to Gia Morley.