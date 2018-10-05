Man shot dead outside dope house in Nassau Village…



Nassau – Police are confirming that they have responded to the scene of a double shooting, which has ended the life of a male victim.

Bahamas Press can confirm the homicide incident unfolded in the community of Nassau Village, just outside an alleged DOPE HOUSE around the Mangrove Street section of that community.

We can tell you a female victim caught up in the gunfire was taken to hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported via a private vehicle and her condition is still unknown. The male victim, however, succumbed to his injuries on scene. He becomes the country’s 74th homicide victim for the year.

Today’s murder breaks weeks of peace and quiet on the streets of the capital.

We report yinner decide!

