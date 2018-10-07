Pedestrians including a woman struck on Robinson Road near Montel Heights!



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting another serious accident this afternoon, which involved pedestrians and multiple vehicles in the Robinson Road section of the island near Montel Heights this evening.

We are learning that a vehicle, which lost control, also slammed into parked cars in the area, struck the woman and others. All kind of pieces of the vehicles sprayed across the street.

The condition of the lady and others involved are still unknown, however, following the incident one woman was in serious pain helplessly laid in the street following the accident.

Police have not yet reported on the incident and all we at BP say is this; be careful this holiday weekend.

We report yinner decide!