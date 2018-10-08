A no-good corrupt FNM prison officer arrested for smuggling drugs into the Prisons Friday evening…

Corrections officer needs plenty correction himself after being caught attempting to smuggle drugs inside the prison!



Nassau – A no-good corrupt FNM Prison Officer is now is facing jail time after he was arrested smuggling drugs into the Bahamas Correction Facility in Fox Hill.

Drugs squad cops found Ecstasy pills and ganja when they searched the prison officer as he arrived at work Friday night.

The guard reportedly had the drugs hidden in his pants legs.

He is expected to face a magistrate this week on charges of drug possession with intent to supply. Another officer was caught attempting to sneak in cellphones into the prison as well. His situation is now under review.

