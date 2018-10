Even doctors at healthcare facilities want PM Minnis and crew OUT! STRIKE VOTE AGREED!!! 10,000 Bahamians must join the strike!



Nassau – “I know [that] I and the party still have strong support,” Minnis told reporters confidently last week.

Meanwhile, some 96% of medical doctors at health facilities across the country are against the Minnis policies in healthcare and have agreed to strike! This is just a small sample of how eager Bahamians want PM Minnis and crew GONE!