Is the MP for Fox Hill Shonel Ferguson using slop buckets and using the Government pump, as she owes WSC some $22,173.15 as of July this year! Is her water still on?

Is the MP for Fox Hill solvent? If not, she must vacate Parliament and a by-election must be called!



Nassau – Court records are revealing this morning how MP for Fox Hill Shonel Ferguson owes the Government of the Bahamas more than $100,000 in taxes and utility fees.

The revelation came this morning in the morning dailies, which reported from court records. The questions arising from this information make you wonder how did MP Ferguson even get a business license after owing more than $70,000 in real property taxes alone.

The developments are now unfolding in court records. MP Ferguson’s Turtle Creek Investments Limited (TCI) owed some $74,069.22 in real property taxes as of December 7th, 2017. The MP also owes some $22,173.15 as of July this year to the Water and Sewerage Corporation. And we wonder if her water is still on or are they using slop buckets in the business operations. Ya never know.

But in this there are some questions that must be answered:

1) Was Ferguson’s debts ever listed in her declarations at the returning officer when she ran for Parliament?

2) Did the FNM properly vet the Fox Hill Candidate to examine her solvency to run for office?

3) Is she bankrupt? And if yet will PM Minnis call a by-election for the constituency?

We report yinner decide!