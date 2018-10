Freeport, Grand Bahama – Reports are that on Tuesday 9th October 2018, shortly before 4:00pm, officers of the Central Detective Unit along with Immigration officers and the K-9 Unit, acting on information, went to Florin Drive, South Bahamia, and discovered in bushes, (9) crocus bags, all containing packages of suspected marijuana.

The weight of the suspected marijuana was (226) pounds with a street value of $226,000.00. There were no arrest made in this matter, investigation will continue.