Pink Fridays at BTC



Nassau, The Bahamas. October 8, 2018. Team BTC is celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness for the entire month of October. The company has encouraged its team members to wear Pink each Friday in honour of the month of activities. Senior Manager for Public Relations, Indira Collie said, “For the entire month, we will be supporting the fighters, admiring the survivors and honouring their journey. We instituted Pink Fridays across the business, encouraging our team members to “get your pink on” and show their support for our own team members who are fighting breast cancer.”

BTC will also host a lecture series with the Sister, Sister Breast Cancer Support Group and a Better Living Cooking Workshop for team members. BTC’s brand ambassadors, “Sawyer Boy”, “MDeez”, Tyrone Burrows and Nehemiah Hield also participated in Pink Fridays, and stopped by offices in New Providence to take photos with team members.

