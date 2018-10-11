Suspects arraigned before The Magistrate Court on major offences in Grand Bahama

RBPF Grand Bahama: Suspects Arraigned before the Magistrate Court



1. Felicos Joseph age 52 years of Haiti, was arraigned before Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Magistrate Court #2 on the charge of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse. He was not required to enter a plea, the matter was adjourned to the 28th February 2019 for trial. Bail was denied. This matter will proceed by way of Voluntary Bill of Indictment.

He was also charged with Overstaying (Bahamas Immigration) and was convicted and fine $3,000.00 and (1) year at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS). Failure to pay the fine would result in an additional year.

2. Jerounto Kymo Rolle Jr. age 18 years of Frobisher Drive, was arraigned before Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Magistrate Court #2 on the charges of Attempted Armed Robbery, Grievous Harm and Accessory After the Fact. He was not required to enter a plea to two of the charges, but pleaded not guilty to the last charge. The matter was adjourned to the 4th February 2019 for trial, these matters are expected to proceed by Voluntary Bill of Indictment. Bail was denied and he was remanded to the BDCS.

3. Sandra Lurie Dorean Burkhart age 60 years of Erickson Drive, Jessica Wallace Whitfield age 29 years of Cadney Avenue and Joseph Wallace Whitfield age 26 years of Erickson Drive were all arraigned before Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Magistrate Court #2 on the charge of Possession of Ammunition. They were not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to the 27th February 2019 for trial, bail was denied. Joseph Wallace Whitfield and Sandra Burkhart were also arraigned on Possession of Dangerous Drugs, they both pleaded not guilty and the matter was adjourned to the 27th February 2019 for trial.