UB students reject MP Travis Robinson in University Trustee poll!



Nassau – Students at the University of the Bahamas have made known their feelings towards the FNM and have rejected Travis Robinson for a seat on the Student Board of Trustees.

In a stunning election, UB students rejected the Bains and Grants Town MP and elected another student of substance to carry out their wishes.

In a Facebook post, which has since been removed from his page, Robinson congratulated the incoming elected trustee following his defeat.

The election at the University is just a sign of the times that Bahamians are not going down the 2017 road ever again! The FNM is unpopular, Minnis and team are defeated and anyone associated with or looking like FNMs is finished!

