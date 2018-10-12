Elma Garraway to Receive Youth, Sports & Culture ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’.



NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture featured National Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and Youth Month Patron Elma Garraway, MBE, (pictured on the float parade, and second left in group photo) during its National Youth Month March and Rally, on October 7, 2018.

Minister of Youth Sports and Culture the Hon. Lanisha Rolle (pictured centre in group photo) said, “Mrs. Garraway has been at the centre of strategic youth engagement in our nation for decades, and despite her retirement, continues to serve in the Girl Guides Association and the Templeton Foundation’s outreach programmes.”

Among those joining them and the thousands of young persons and youth leaders on the march that day were Acting Permanent Secretary Rhoda Jackson (second right); Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary and Director of Youth K. Darron Turnquest (right); Member of Parliament Travis L. Robinson (left); Senator Jennifer Isaacs-Dotson; Senior Youth Officer John Darville; 2018 Miss World Bahamas Brinique Gibson; and stakeholders from various uniformed, church and civic organizations.

Mrs. Garraway is slated to officially receive her Award at a ceremony at Government House, on Wednesday, October 10, 20018, at 6 p.m.

