Another prison officer caught with drugs Friday



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting the arrest of another Prison Officer last evening after being caught in a car with another drug supplier.

Reports confirm that around 7:30pm intelligence led to the stop and search of a silver Toyota Passo l/p# AH5464 with 2 male occupants inside.

As officers conducted a search and discovered a white plastic bag in the front passenger seat containing (4) packages each containing a quantity of suspected marijuana.

Both male occupants were arrested namely Dennis Watson (A PRISON OFFICER) dob 17.12.96 of Faith Ave & Daniel Cartwright dob 30.12.94 also of Faith Ave.

Matter handed over to DEU for further investigations.

