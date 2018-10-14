Special Sitting of the Supreme Court for Former Chief Justice Stephen Isaacs…



NASSAU, The Bahamas — A Special Sitting of the Supreme Court to Mark the Death of the Hon. Mr. Stephen Gerard Isaacs, Chief Justice of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, was held on Friday morning, October 12, 2018.

During the Sitting, President of the Bahamas Bar Association Mr. Kahlil D. Parker gave an Address; Mr. Wayne Munroe, QC, the Hon. Mr. Justice Milton Evans, and the Hon. Mme. Justice Estelle Gray Evans gave Condolences and Tributes; and the Hon. Mme Vera S. Watkins, Acting Chief Justice, gave Remarks.

There was also a Scripture Reading by Mr. Roger L. Minnis. And, there was a Moment of Silence. (BIS Photos/Raymond A. Bethel, Sr.)