‘CrazyboyO’ fires two hardcore FNMs at BAIC as divisions deepen inside FNM!

THE WAR IS SET INSIDE THE FNM AS SAVE THE BAYS PAYMASTER MICHAEL ‘CRAZYBOYO’ PINTARD GOES CRAZY!



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting the division deepens inside the ruling Free National Movement Government as two more hardcore FNMs [known Papa supporters] were sacked today at BAIC by Minister Michael “CrazyboyO” Pintard.

BP can report things got heated in the BAIC building this morning after a heated exchange between ‘CrazyboyO’ and Michael “Sweaty Palms” Foulkes. Sources tell us, just like a man who failed to take medication this morning, ‘CrazyboyO’ turned into a gorilla on ‘Sweaty Palms’ and, in the process, axed two BAIC Board Members: Business Consultant Mark A. Turnquest and FNM Long Island general Bernard Adderley.

We understand all kind of expletives could be heard coming from the room following the letters and all we at BP heard was, “Carry ya %$^^&*, ya sick crazy &^##$-$UO&^$.” The pressure from Bahamas Press just got hotter on ‘CRAZYBOYO’ and Minnis!

Meanwhile, observers watching the massacre inside the FNM Party told one another, as Sideburns once said, “Boy, if ya don’t laugh you would cry!”

We report yinner decide!