PM gone to tell the people in Berry Island about Grand Bahama – Wonder why he don’t talk to the people of GB?

PM Minnis holds Town Meeting in the Berry Islands

The Prime Minister also explained the government’s position on the sale of the Grand Lucayan in Freeport — aimed at boosting the economy of Grand Bahama.

Prime Minister Minnis was accompanied by Member of Parliament for Fort Charlotte, Mark Humes, and Member of Parliament for North Andros and the Berry Islands, Carlton Bowleg.

The Prime Minister has held similar Family Island Town Meetings on outcomes of his recent trip to the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York City, and the sale of the Grand Lucayan resort in Freeport and what it means to the economic lifeline of Grand Bahama. He held town meetings in Crooked Island, Acklins, Andros and Rock Sound, Eleuthera.