Police want Jamal Jeremy Lightbourne for questioning of a serious rape incident!



Freeport, Grand Bahama – Police in Grand Bahama need your assistance in locating 33 year old Jamal Jeremy Lightbourne of Beach Way Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

He is described as standing at 5’7” tall, weighing 135ibs, with Brown complexion and average built. He is wanted by the Central Detective Unit for Rape.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jamal Jeremy Lightbourne, please contact the Central Detective Unit in Grand Bahama at telephone numbers 350-3107 thru 12, 919/911, or call your nearest police station.