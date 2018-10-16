There will be Zero Tolerance for Illegal Activity at Prison Commissioner warns



Nassau – Acting Commissioner of Corrections Mr. Charles Murphy sent out a stern warning to the public and officers of the Bahamas Department of Corrections of zero tolerance to any illegal contraband or illegal activity at that department, during a press conference, October 15, 2018.

“Persons found making an attempt to bring in illegal contraband either in food, through officers of the department or by any other means will be subject to being prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Mr. Murphy (pictured speaking at microphones) said the department seeks to rehabilitate as many inmates as are willing to be rehabilitated, and therefore has programmes with the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC), the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI). He said, “we wish to see these inmates released to become productive citizens of the country with jobs, careers and possibly their own businesses.”