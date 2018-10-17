Junkanooer and community man Colin Curry has lost his battle with cancer…



Abaco – Bahamas Press is learning of the passing of Colin Curry in Abaco.

A father, a friend, most importantly, a genuine heart.

On behalf of the Abaco Unified Spartans, we want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Colin Curry.

Colin was indeed the perfect role model and friend; extending his help and leadership any time it was needed.

The Spartans, would not have been what it is today without Mr. Curry, from the first drum, to the first cowbell, he influenced us to become what we are today.

As we acknowledge how much you made an impact on the communities today, we will never forget how much of a great person you were. Sleep well Mr. Curry, you will be truly missed.

