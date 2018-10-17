Prison Officer fined $2,000 or one year in prison for attempting to smuggle drugs into the prison…



Nassau – A 21-year-old corrections officer and his cousin were both fined $2,000 yesterday for being caught with almost ten ounces of marijuana over the weekend that the former allegedly planned to deliver to someone at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Dennis Theophilus Watson, 21, and his 23-year-old co-accused Demal Daniel Cartwright were sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Failure to pay the fine would result in both of them serving a year in prison, Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain said.

The arraignments came less than a week after another former corrections officer was sentenced to three months in prison and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine for attempting to smuggle 11 ounces of marijuana into the Fox Hill facility on October 5.