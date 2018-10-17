

Nassau – Two men waited until they got old to head to prison after getting caught up in their alleged car scam.

Maurice Sullivan, 51, and 40-year-old Farris Neely, aka Kevin Rolle [gat all ‘kinda’ names], were both charged before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister yesterday on multiple counts of stealing by reason of service concerning the alleged months-long vehicle scam.

It is alleged that between July 5 and September 7, the two stole $87,500 from Yvonne Rolle, another weak soul who trusted them with her money to purchase a car out of Japan. Then between August 2 and 14, the two allegedly stole $70,500 from Maureen Wallace, who also perhaps didn’t know how to use the internet but had all ‘kinda’ money to ball. [SHAKEHEAD]

Neely was further charged with stealing $3,500 from Bernice McSweeney between September 24 and October 4, and stealing another $4,500 from Cecil Mackey between September 14 and 19.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The matter was adjourned to December for trial, and both men were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim.

By now residents should know how to use the interest and purchase their vehicles direct from Japan.

What is this?

We report yinner decide!