Someone needs to bring attention to the pissy rank bathrooms at FESTIVAL PLACE where the cruise ships dock at the Port of Nassau…



Nassau – There is a scene downtown where thousands of guests visit on their first stop to New Providence at the Prince George Wharf. It’s Festival Place.

Inside it’s a man-made dungeon. Unkempt, rank, pissy lavatories [aka bathrooms] are shown here for the thousands of guests to see upon visiting our shores.

With all the rising taxes being paid these days, one would think the rank/pissy tourism product would be in a better shape to greet guests. NOT SO!

Mr. SuperWash – FIX THIS PLEASE!!!

We report yinner decide!