Another guest found dead on the beach on Grand Bahama…



Freeport, Grand Bahama – Police in Grand Bahama are investigating the drowning of an adult male visiting the island on Monday 22nd October 2018.

According to reports, the male visitor went to Taino Beach sometime after 3:00pm, where, he went snorkeling. Sometime later, he was found lying at the edge of the water unresponsive. Emergency personnel responded, and the male was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital for further medical assistance where he later succumbed, and was pronounced dead. Investigations are ongoing.