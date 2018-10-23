Male fatally shoot on Parker Street off Meadows Street this evening…



Nassau – Bahamas Press is reporting another homicide incident #75.

We can report two males were shot at Parker Street off Meadows Street. According to reports a group of men were on a truck following a basketball game in the area when a lone gunmen approached the group and opened fire killing one man and injuring another.

The deceased man we are learning goes by the name Kelson aka “Eyes” Kelly. He was shot to the head.

This latest homicide incident follows the country’s 74th murder on Sunday just a street across on West Hill Street where 33-year-old Jamaal McSweeney aka Chopper was gunned down.

We report yinner decide…