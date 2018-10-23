Postal worker arrested for Fraud!



Mayaguana – Bahamas Press is learning that the Anti Corruption and Financial Crimes Unit has now a 32 year old female from Abraham Bay Mayaguana before the Magistrate court this afternoon for a series of fraud offenses in relation to the Mayaguana Post Office.

From what we know this is the first from the unit since the political cases now before the courts.

We wonder, though, if the Unit will investigate developments now unfolding deep inside BAIC where huge losses have resulted in the Farmer’s Market programme. We understand there has been a $200,000 loss already in that proigramme. The Minister now has the profit and loss statement, but he has failed to answer any of BP’s 15 questions.

Cabinet is meeting today.

We report yinner decide!