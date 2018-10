Nassau, Bahamas – Governor-General Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Marguerite Pindling visited Hartlyn Roberts and Obie Roberts, wife and son of former Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister, the late Bradley Roberts, who passed away at his home, Thursday, October 25.

The Governor General brought condolences and presented the family with an arrangement of flowers at their home in Skyland Park, Friday, October 26, 2018. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)