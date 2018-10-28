Beryl Barnett passes at 85 on Thursday…



Nassau – Bahamas Press reports the passing of Beryl Winona Barnett aged 85 years of Conchrest, West Bay Street died at her residence on Thursday October 25th, 2018.

She is survived by her four daughters: Ann Cover, Carolyn Neil, Catherine Bellot and Beryl Saunders; five sons: Michael, Basil Sr., Arthur Jr., Russell and Charles Barnett; 21 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends including: Camille, Margot and Aniska Barnett,Collin Cover and Dr. Gregory Neil.

She was a committed member of St. FRANCIS Xavier Cathedral.

May her soul rest in peace.